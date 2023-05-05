FCB donates to Beit-CURE Children’s Hospital

First Capital Bank has donated K7 million to Beit-CURE Hospital in Blantyre which will help the hospital to reach out to children for free reconstructive and orthopaedic surgeries.

Every year Beit-CURE Hospital performs over 2,100 free life-changing reconstructive and orthopaedic surgeries on children with treatable disabilities.

Most of the children are identified during screenings which is done countrywide through mobile clinics in hard-to-reach areas.

Upon seeing the good work, FCB on Thursday donated the amount to the hospital, a gesture which according to the bank’s Head of Marketing Twikale Chirwa, is aimed at improving service delivery at the hospital.

Chirwa mentioned that the ethos CURE Malawi stands for is consistent with FCB’s beliefs and focus on health.

“We’re committed to contributing to the good work that Beit-CURE is doing here in Malawi, providing free medical services and meals to children.

“You can see that the hospital is expanding due to demand for their services from within Malawi and across the region, which is a gallant and noble job. As First Capital Bank, we feel duty-bound to assist Beit-CURE and Government’s effort in improving health in the country,” said Chirwa.

Reacting to the gesture, Beit-CURE Malawi Executive Director Elly Chemey highlighted the bank’s long-standing partnership with the hospital and said the donation was significant.

Chemey reported that the hospital was overwhelmed during the cyclone Freddy period as it received child victims who were provided with surgical JM ministry care and added that the donation will help them a lot

“This will help us do more community mobilisation and operate on many children, so in a special way, we want to thank First Capital Bank (FCB),” he said.

“Children with disabilities are sometimes hidden deep in the communities and face a lot of stigma and discrimination. If we can reach them, we’ll alleviate are suffering they are going through,” said Chemey.

Chemey also took the opportunity to reach out to the corporate community across the country to emulate First Capital Bank’s gesture to ensure more children with treatable disabilities are helped.

He said in addition to free world-class clinical service, Beit-CURE Children’s Hospital of Malawi ministers to patients and their communities’ emotional and spiritual needs.

