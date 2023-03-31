UNIMA student commits suicide

Weeks after a student from the University of Malawi (UNIMA) in Zomba hanged himself, another second year student has committed suicide.

Malawi24 has learnt that the second year Bachelor of Arts (Humanities) student who has been identified as Ipen Chimphapa committed suicide on Thursday 30th March, 2023.

It is reported that the 25 year old student committed suicide in his room around Ndakhalira side in Chikanda.

However, the motive behind his action is yet to be established.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Chimphapa has been posting a series of WhatsApp status notifying people that this is his last month to live saying he has been struggling since his secondary school days.

On 8th March this year, a 24 year old third year student at the institution who was identified as Stanley Mzumara, also hanged himself in his rented house in Chikanda location.

