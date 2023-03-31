Red Boleg goes viral

Mar 31, 2023 Todays Post 0
Advertisement

After conquering TikTok, RedBoleg is has gone viral.

The TikTok fitness trainer and social media influencer is trending on other social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Red Boleg has more than 1 million followers on TikTok. Nearly 9 million people have liked her TikTok videos. She has a relatively low following on Instagram.

Red Boleg who also goes by the name Ramona Flowers on Instagram is now trending on Twitter. Users from Malawi, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana and other parts of Africa have been sharing videos of the fitness model.

RedBoleg’s real age is believed to be 53.

You can follow the Miami based model on TikTok @RedBoleg and on Instagram @RedBoleg.

Priscilla Kayira attacks Dana Dime Domoya

Advertisement

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.