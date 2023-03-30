FAM earns record MK76.4 million gate revenue from Malawi-Egypt match

Malawi’s 4-0 loss to Egypt on Tuesday grossed MK76.4 million in gate revenue, the highest in the history of football in Malawi.

According to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the match played on 28th March 2023 at Bingu National Stadium grossed MK76.4 million in gate revenue while total direct expenses amounted to MK17.1 million and net income was MK59.2 million.

“It is pleasing to note that the MWK76.4 million realized is the highest in the history of football in Malawi. MK65.4 million, representing 86% was realized from advance ticket sales while MK11.0 million was realized on matchday. This is a positive indication that our commercialization efforts of enhancing e–ticketing are bearing fruits,” reads part of the statement.

However, the association has condemned ugly scenes and security challenges which it says compromised revenue projections.

The association has thanked Malawi Police Service and other private security service providers for professionally managing the situation which made sure that no life and property was lost or damaged.

The 4-0 loss to Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers has left Malawi’s qualification hopes in jeopardy.

At the moment, there are calls for the firing of Flames coach Mario Marinica and the resignation of FAM president Walter Nyamilandu.

