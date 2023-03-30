Cyclone Freddy: Two steal relief items after creating fake camp

Two people at Bvumbwe in Thyolo created a camp for survivors of Cyclone Freddy and received relief items which they sold.

Limbe Police spokesperson Patrick Mussa has identified the two as Watson Gumbala, 61, an Area Development Committee (ADC) chairperson for Sub-Traditional Maggie and 48-year-old Graves Luhanga.

According to Mussa, Thyolo District Council officials reported that the two created a fake camp at Nyambalo Primary School and requested some relief items.

They received 20 bags of maize and 100 packs of Likuni phala which they shared and sold at Bvumbwe trading centre.

In Malawi, over 500 camps for Cyclone Freddy survivors have been created by Government to house over 500,000 people displaced by the impact of the cyclone.

Well-wishers including private companies, organisations and government agencies have been providing donations to the affected people.

However, some people have taken advantage of the situation to steal donated items.

Last week, a Democratic Progressive Party councillor was arrested in Machinga after diverting about 588 bags of maize meant for Cyclone Freddy survivors.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24