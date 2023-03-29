Passerby killed after trying to stop a fight in Likoma

Police in Likoma have arrested Prince Manyuka aged 18 for allegedly stabbing to death Douglas Phiri after Phiri tried to stop a fight between Manyuka and another person on Monday.

It is reported in the evening of March 27, 2023 while at Jalo Trading Centre, in Traditional Authority Mkumpha in the district, Manyuka picked a quarrel with a certain man (particulars not known) that ended into a fight.

Likoma Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sergeant Enala Kalua said Phiri who was passing by the place tried to stop the fight but Manyuka stabbed him using a broken glass bottle.

The victim was taken to St Peters Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Postmortem conducted at the hospital revealed that death was due to excessive loss of blood secondary to cut wound.

Following a report, Police arrested Manyuka who has since been charged with murder contrary to section 209 of the Penal Code and will appear before court soon.

