Man nabbed for stealing medical drugs

Police in Rumphi have arrested a 38 year-old-man identified as Lebohagi Banda for allegedly stealing medical drugs from Rumphi district hospital.

This happened on March 27, 2023 at Rumphi district hospital.

Banda who was working as a security supervisor under a local security company is believed to have been stealing drugs especially during lunch hours whilst others were out for lunch.

Upon noticing his behaviour, the authorities at the facility started following his movements.

On the said date, one of the workers saw him carrying a laptop bag and passing through a small gate of the premises’s fence.

The worker stopped him to inquire what was in the bag.

The suspect resisted but later he was overpowered and upon searching inside the bag, they found assorted drugs including 30 Lumefantrine Arthemeter (LA) for adults, 30 Lumefantrine Arthemeter for children, 2000 co-trimaxazole tablets, 1000 amoxillin capsules and1000 doxycycline capsules.

The matter was reported to Rumphi Police Station and officers went to the facility and arrested the suspect.

The stolen drugs have been seized and investigations are underway to trace where he was delivering those drugs to.

Lebohagi Banda comes from Kamwendo Village under Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza district.

