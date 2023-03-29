Kunkuyu commends radio stations on World Radio Day

Malawi Minister of Information and Digitalisation Moses Kunkuyu has commended radio stations in the country for educating, entertaining and informing the public on various issues of national interest.

Speaking yesterday when Malawi commemorated World Radio Day in Zomba, Kunkuyu said radios play significant role in informing the general public on Tropical Cyclone Freddy adding that the radios were still updating the public on the devastating effects of the cyclone.

The minister therefore called on management of radio stations to improve welfare of staff saying they are key in disseminating public information.

“Let’s share information so that information should reach out to the masses that tune in to different stations,” he added.

UNESCO Acting Executive Secretary, David Mulela, said World Radio Day is meant to promote use of radio, adding that radio promotes peace and is a good companion in most homes.

YouthNet and Counselling (YONECO) Executive Director, MacBain Mkandawire, appealed to government to improve roads to transmitting towers saying that most roads to transmitting towers are impassable and this affects transmission.

He also called on government to reduce taxes on importation of radio equipment saying the taxes are so high to most radio stations.

This year’s World Radio Day was commemorated in Zomba Radio under the theme ‘Radio and Peace’.

