Airtel donates K100 million of airtime to Cyclone Freddy communities

Airtel Managing Director Kamoto (2nd from L) with Red Cross officials

Airtel Malawi has donated talk time minutes worth K100 million to over 600,000 Airtel subscribers from the cyclone affected areas to facilitate communication with their loved ones and authorities.

The mobile telecommunications company has also provided K50 million to support purchase of relief items through Malawi Red Cross Society.

On the airtime, each of Airtel’s customers in the affected areas will receive 5 free minutes per day for two days – a total 10 minutes per person.

Airtel used data on the affected areas from Department of Disaster Management Affairs and mapped these areas to Airtel sites and the subscribers using these sites are the ones who will receive the free minutes.

“For us as Airtel, and a communication enabler, we wanted to not only support with the K50 million cash, but also help people in the affected areas to connect with their loved ones during this difficult time,” said Charles Kamoto, Airtel Malawi Plc Managing Director.

Malawi Red Cross Secretary General McBain Kanongodza expressed gratitude for the support that Airtel Malawi has provided to the affected people.

“We will use the 50 million kwacha to buy food and deliver to the selected camps. The 100 Million Kwacha free talking time to the areas affected by the Cyclone will ease communication especially in restoring family links and coordination of humanitarian aid,” said Kanongodza.

Cyclone Freddy hit the Southern Region of Malawi last week leaving 562,415 displaced, 511 dead and 1,332 injured. As of yesterday, 533 were still missing.

The survivors are living in 576 camps set up across the Southern Region and they require items such as food and clothes.

