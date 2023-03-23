Nature is fighting us back — Chilima

Vice President Saulos Chilima has described the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy as a total revenge for the damage caused to the environment.

Speaking at Chingale Primary School in Zomba on Wednesday, Chilima said it is high time people respected the environment by safeguarding it saying issues like cutting down of trees are the ones fuelling many disasters because the speed of water cannot be controlled hence posing threat to lives.

The vice president therefore emphasised on the need for the country to aggressively restore the environment by among others planting more trees that in turn can control both running water and heavy winds.

Apart from afforestation, the vice president also emphasised on the need to provide proper waterways for rivers to avoid unnecessary flooding.

The vice president, however, said he was saddened with the extent of damage cyclone has caused to Malawians and the country at large saying it is a regrettable situation.

He assured the victims that government would do all it can to help those affected.

Member of Parliament for Zomba Chingale Constituency, Loney Chijere Chirwa hailed the vice president for visiting the survivors and offering them hope.

During the tour, the Vice President also visited some collapsed houses, damaged bridges and flooded rivers.

Reported by Solister Mogha