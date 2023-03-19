DD shine over CY Sisters at Mzuzu Stadium

Mzuzu based CY Sisters suffered a 0-3 loss yesterday at the hands of Lilongwe based DD Sunshine in a national women’s championship game played at Mzuzu stadium.

The visitors were obviously too hot for the Northern Region Champions as they kept on pressing up to the point of securing goals from Gladys Banda, Ireen Khumalo and Chisomo Banda.

Speaking after the sweet victory, DD Sunshine head coach Andrew Chikhosi said it has all been thanks to their game plan, seeing as the last time they played against CY they didn’t do so much as score many goals.

“The game played according to our game plan, because last time when we were playing with them we didn’t score more goals and today we manage to score goals. We were working on finishing and as you witness it works as our game plan,” he said.

Chikhosi added that they are working to collect points and little by little they are bagging points chasing the championship.

Meanwhile, it was nothing but a devastating loss for CY’s assistant coach Kondwani Kayamba who still believe the journey has just begun and hope to improve where the team is not doing well.

“We accept the defeat and we need to work in all departments. All in all, there is future only that we created a lot of chances but missed all we failed to score even a single one,” said Kayamba.

In other games, Moyale Barracks Women’s team suffered another game 3-1 to Civo Ladies in Lilongwe.

Follow us on Twitter: