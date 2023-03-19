Malawi MP reduced to tears as she appeals for food for Cyclone Freddy survivors

Kilekwa crying for people in her area

Member of Parliament for Mulanje South East Naomi Kilekwa was reduced to tears as she appealed for urgent humanitarian assistance for hundreds of people being kept in evacuation camps in Mulanje.

The MP made the appeal after visiting over 400 people who are in camps at Chimwaza, Mpala, Katute and Njirambwe in Traditional Authority Mabuka in the district.

Kilekwa said the survivors have lost their crops, houses, clothes and other property due to the floods and in the camps they have stayed three days without food.

“There is an urgent need for food because at these camps people have no food and there are children who have not eaten anything for three days. I am asking the government to provide food so that people who have survived from floods should not die due to hunger,” said Kilekwa while shedding tears.

She further said that there is also need for items such as blankets and clothes.

She added that the floods have wiped out entire villages and people’s crops have been washed.

“These people built their houses after doing piece works and they have no capacity to rebuild so I am also asking the government to provide assistance to them so that they should recover,” said Kilekwa.

https://web.facebook.com/554832152/videos/1408590946625891/

Meanwhile, Onjezani Kenani who has raised of K30 million and is leading a humanitarian initiative has linked up with Kilekwa and has told her that the initiative will send food packs to the area.

“We are coming to the aid of the people of Mulanje,” said Kenani in a Facebook post.

In Malawi, Cyclone Freddy has affected Balaka, Blantyre City, Blantyre District, Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Machinga, Mangochi, Mulanje, Neno, Nsanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, Zomba City and Zomba District.

Cumulatively, Freddy has displaced 362,928 people with 505 camps set to accommodate the displaced. The death toll has risen from 438 to 447; with 918 injured and 282 reported missing.

On social media, there have been concerns that most humanitarian aid is going to camps set up in Blantyre City while survivors in other districts are being neglected.

