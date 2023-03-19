FAM to donate Charity Shield proceeds to Cyclone Freddy victims

…part of Malawi vs Egypt gate revenue to also be donated…

Football Association of Malawi says all the proceeds from this year’s Charity Shield match between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers to be played next month in Lilongwe will be donated to Cyclone Freddy victims.

The country’s soccer governing body has also revealed that part of the proceeds from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Malawi and Egypt next week will also be donated to the victims.

According to a statement released by FAM on Sunday morning, the initial plan for this year was to target the education sector after supporting the victims of Cyclone Idai with a Charity Shield donation last year.

However, upon noticing the extent of damage and the urgent need to support thousands of people who were displaced by the Cyclone, FAM has decided to switch their attention to the Cyclone victims.

“FAM has resolved to donate proceeds of the 2023 NBS Bank FAM Charity Shield match between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers on 9th April 2023 to the Cyclone Freddy victims.”

“This year FAM and NBS Bank initially planned to target the education sector, after supporting the Victims of Cylone Idai with Charity Shield donation in 2022. However, after appreciating the extent of damage and the urgent need to support the thousands of people who are in pain and suffering, FAM has been compelled to forgo those plans and help the Cyclone Freddy victims.”

“FAM also commits to donate part of the proceeds from the 2023 AFCON qualifying match between Malawi and Egyt at the Bingu National Stadium on 28th March for the same cause,” reads part of the statement.

Cyclone Freddy, which hit several parts of Southern Region, has claimed 447 lives with over 345, 183 people displaced and living in temporary shelters.

Follow us on Twitter: