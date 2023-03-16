Concerned citizens cancel Monday demos

A group of concerned citizens led by Bon Kalindo has cancelled anti-government demonstrations slated for Monday due to Cyclone Freddy which has hit Malawi’s southern part.

The group through Kalindo disclosed about the development on Wednesday 16 March when the group made a donation of K500, 000 to flood victims at Living Waters church camp in Chimwankhunda, Blantyre.

Kalindo said after seeing the status of the nation regarding cyclone Freddy, they thought it could be inhumane for the group to proceed with the Monday demonstrations when people are mourning their relations

“We came here to see for ourselves how the cyclone has affected country. So, we the concerned have donated K500,000 to people affected by this disaster. We are also visiting other affected areas including Mulanje.

“It has been a Malawian tradition that when people are mourning, everything is put on hold. So, looking at the current situation, we think it could not be wise to proceed with our demonstrations. So we will announce new dates when everything stabalizes,” said Kalindo.

However, Kalindo was surprised that up to Wednesday, government officials had not visited the area to assist people who have been affected a development which he said has seen communities treating dead bodies with bare hands and without any medical professionalism.

“We have seen it with our eyes, people treating dead bodies without gloves. There is no hospital officials here, no police officers and we are told that no government official has come here in Chimwankhunda yet it is one of the most hit areas,” worried Kalindo.

Receiving the donation was councillor Leonard Chimbanga who thanked the grouping for the donation which he assured them will reach the affected communities.

While emphasizing that the camp never received any assistance from government and other groups, Chimbanga said affected victims have been avoiding Chimwankhunda camp and were flocking to nearby camps where they were sure of getting some donations.

