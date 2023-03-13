Asian business community urged to give workers K50,000

The Asian Muslim Relief Aid has asked Asian businesspersons to give their workers K50,000 each as relief aid following Cyclone Freddy.

Muslim Relief Aid Chairpersons Faisal Aboo and Faisal Kassam have issued the appeal in a statement today.

The two said domestic and shop employees should be given K50,000 each.

In Malawi, thousands of people work for Asian businesspersons in shops or as domestic workers.

In Blantyre, the workers live in areas such as Chilobwe and Ndirande which have been heavily affected by floods.

In Chilobwe, over 40 people have died and more than 40 houses have collapses due to the floods.

Police in the Southern Region say they have recovered 63 bodies in the aftermath of the devastating floods.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24