Malawi Police shoot robbery suspect Chilima Piloti

Police in Blantyre on Sunday night shot and injured a robbery suspect identified as Chilima Piloti aged 38.

According to Blantyre police deputy public relations officer Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, on March 5, 2022 at around 20:00 hours, Chilima Piloti and another suspect identified as Chimwemwe Soya, 52 conspired to break into and steal from one of the dwelling houses within Catholic Institute (CI) area and they agreed to meet at Naperi near Joy Radio Station.

Working on this information, Blantyre Police detectives organised an ambush and managed to foil the would be crime by arresting Soya on the scene.

Upon noting that his colleague had been cornered by the Police, Chilima Piloti started running away and police fired warning shots in order to make him stop but he did not stop. This prompted the law enforcers to shoot him.

Piloti was therefore wounded from the bullet and he was arrested by the men in uniform.

Meanwhile, the wounded suspect has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he is receiving medical attention while Soya is in Police custody pending court appearance.

Chilima Piloti hails from Naval village in the area of Traditional Authority Ngolongoliwa in Thyolo district whilst Chimwemwe Soya comes from Chimwala village in Traditional Authority Chimwala in Mangochi district.

