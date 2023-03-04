Kent Mphepo replaces Kampondeni at State House

Removed: Kampondeni

President Lazarus Chakwera has officially removed his son in-law Sean Kampondeni as State House Director of Communications and has replaced him with Kent Mphepo.

This is coming barely days after Kampondeni personally said goodbye to media personnel during the quarterly briefing on Wednesday 1st March at Kamuzu palace in Lilongwe.

Kampondeni during the briefing indicated that he will be assigned to other duties and pointed out that his replacement will be made public by relevant authorities after all recruitment processes are finalised.

On Saturday 4th March, President Chakwera through his Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda, announced the appointment of Mphepo who is Social and Behaviour Change Communications professional.

“The general public is hereby informed that His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, has removed Mr. Sean Kampondeni as State House Director of Communications and appointed Mr. Kent Mphepo as his replacement,” reads part of the statement.

In the statement, Kasunda further indicated that Kampondeni will continue to work as the Presidential Executive Assistant and Speechwriter in the office of the President and will also be assigned to other duties therein going forward.

