Councillor wanted for selling Govt grader worth K500 million

Chiradzulu Police have launched a manhunt for Mwanje Ward councillor Douglas Mkwezalamba for facilitating the sale of a 500 million Malawi kwacha motor grader which was stuck in the area.

The law enforcers have arrested two other people in connection to the matter.

The two are identified as Verian Adams Shuli from Tanzania who paid to buy the grader and William Katete from Mwenye village Traditional Authority Likoswe in the district who was hired to transport it.

According to Ciradzulu Constable Cosmas Kagulo, it is reported that the councilor wanted to sell the grader at a price of three million five hundred kwacha(K3, 500. 000). He received a deposit amounting to one million eight hundred fourty five thousand cash through Airtel Money from Verian Adams Shuli.

When the matter was reported to the police, officers rushed to the scene and found that the grader was being dismantled and that some parts were already loaded into a motor vehicle which was hired to transport the parts.

Upon seeing the police, the councillor escaped from the scene, leaving the buyers right there.

“Efforts have been made to trace the whereabouts of the councilor but to no avail,” said Kagulo.

He added that the report was extended to the Ministry of Public Works who confirmed that the grader belongs to government under the ministry and is valued at five hundred million kwacha.

