Zambian romance scammer arrested in Malawi after stealing from women

Police in Mangochi District have arrested a 28-year-old Zambian national, Ibrahim Maxwell Mustafa, on suspicion that he is a romance scammer who has been targeting Malawian women on Facebook and stealing from them.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said Mustafa was arrested on Monday at New Maternity Wing in the district.

According to police findings, the suspect who uses the name “Ibrahim Maxwell” onFacebook is settled in Zomba and had been targeting well-to-do women on Facebook through dating.

When love blossoms, the suspect would request to meet the victims and steal their valuables especially money, laptops and phones.

It is reported that, the suspect arrived in Mangochi on February 20, 2023 with a mission to trick a nurse who works at the Maternity Wing.

However, he was caught up in a trick by another nurse whom he previously tricked and from whom he stole two cellphones.

The suspect lodged at Mwalandidwa Resthouse where he also ran away with a Huawei 6s cellphone for a receptionist after he lied that his phone was off and wanted to communicate with his family.

The nurse tricked him to meet at her workplace after informing the police who arrested him instantly.

Meanwhile, the suspect who is also wanted by Zomba, Dedza and Chiradzulu Police formations for committing similar offences will appear before court to answer charges of theft after completion of paperwork.

Police in the district are appealing to the public especially women not to be carried away with strangers they meet online to avoid being duped.

Mustapher hails from Katete, Eastern Province in Zambia.

