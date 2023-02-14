Minister displeased with port mismanagement

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jacob Hara, has expressed disappointment over the way Mota Engil, through Malawi Shipping Company and Malawi Ports Company, is managing ports in the country.

Hara showed the discontent on Monday when he inspected Nkhata Bay Port which is in a dilapidated condition and poses risk to human lives.

The Minister has since declared that he would engage in a discussion with Mota-Engil to bring back to the drawing board conditions under which the port should be managed.

“As government we would consider taking back control of the ports if no assurance to improve the standards of these facilities is provided,” said Hara.

While promising to go back and revise conditions under which Mota Engil was given control of the port, Hara said the fact that the company has not made an effort to construct a new jetty since the old one got damaged shows that there was lack of commitment on the welfare of the port.

Mota Engil Public Relations Manager, Thomas Chafunya said the company is ready to meet the Minister but could not say more on why the jet was yet to be constructed.

“All I can say is that an agreement such as this is two sided; government has its obligations as well as Mota Engil and if one does not fulfill those obligations, it becomes a challenge,” said Chafunya.

Reported by Osman Moyo

