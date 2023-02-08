Man found with stolen burial crosses in Zomba

Police in Zomba, are keeping in custody a 39-year-old man identified as Wasili Mlewa, who was found with nine burial crosses believed to have been stolen from a graveyard.

Zomba Police Station Publicist Aaron Chilala said the incident took place at Mapando village in traditional Chikowi in the district.

Chilala explained that some villagers were mining sand along Thondwe River and in the course, they spotted the suspect carrying the burial crosses.

“The two opted to follow the suspect but Mlewa threw the crosses away and wanted to run away after he had noticed he was being chased,” he explained.

The suspect was, however, apprehended and taken to Thondwe Police Post where the crosses were recovered.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody pending identification of the stolen items by the relatives of the deceased persons.

Mlewa will appear before court soon to answer a case of Trespassing a Graveyard once investigations are over.

He hails from Mkausha village, traditional authority Chikowi in Zomba district.

