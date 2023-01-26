CDEDI visits Central Poultry

Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative (CDEDI) today visited Central Poultry in Lilongwe to appreciate the progress of sanitation efforts at the company amidst the Cholera.

The company was shut down earlier this month by Lilongwe City Mayor Richard Banda for operating a dump site used for compost without proper procedures.

Speaking with the press, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa said that the idea of the tour was to have first-hand information about the issue of waste management.

Namiwa added that their worry was on the issue of Cholera cases considering that the issue of poor waste management is highly affects people and contributing to number of the case.

“We have managed to come here and see for ourselves. Our concern was about the sudden opening of the company. We could have come here and do inspection on our own but then that could have raised a lot of eyebrows but we decided to call journalists to see and report the actual facts at the ground,” he explained.

Namiwa then commended Lilongwe City Council for touring again the site saying they have shown that they put the welfare of Malawians at heart.

On his part, Lilongwe City Council Deputy Director Jorlex Kamtokoma said that they are glad to see CP following the instructions by the council.

On the issue of compost centre , Kamtokoma said CP was supposed to provide a project brief about the centre which they did and the same is supposed to be summited to the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources or Environmental Affairs Department for approval before establishing the compost .

Central Poultry Staff Development and on boarding Specialist Temweka Kazembe said that they are working hard to improve the waste management standards and they are also making sure that all the waste is packed in bags to prevent them from smelling.

CP was closed on 3rd January and opened on 5th January this year after the company complained about how the situation affected workers who are in large numbers.



Follow us on Twitter: