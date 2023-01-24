Two men commit suicide in different incidents in Blantyre

The country continues to register an increase in the number of suicide cases as two men have died after committing suicide in two separate incidents in Blantyre.

According to Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama who is Deputy Public Relations Officer of Blantyre Police Station, it is reported that on January 20, 2023 at around 06:00 hours, Henry Kalasa, 39, who hailed from Gaisi Village in the area of Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre, hanged himself on the roof of his house at Mbayani Township in Blantyre.

Sergeant Singanyama said Kalasa is alleged to have picked a quarrel with his mother on January 17, 2023 and this prompted him to go to an unknown destination and was not seen for some days, only to be discovered hanging on the roof of his house and in a semi- decomposed state.

Police visited the scene and took the body to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where death was confirmed as due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

In a separate incident, Reuben Funsani, 48, of Kuloya Village in the area of Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre District, died after committing suicide by hanging himself in a Mango tree.

Police report indicates that on January 18, 2023, Funsani left his house to an unknown destination and left a note to his wife and on January 19, 2023, at around 9PM, Funsani visited his sister and left a bag at his sister’s house but he never talked to anyone before he left.

The following day on January 20, 2023 at around 06:00hours, Funsani was found hanging whilst dead in a Mango tree.

The matter was reported to Mpemba Police Unit who rushed to the scene, accompanied by a health personnel from Mpemba Health Centre who confirmed that death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

Meanwhile, Police in Blantyre have strongly condemned the acts of suicide and have therefore advised people to find and approach relevant authorities and subjects for assistance in times of need.

