Chiefs warned against conniving with thugs to attack persons with albinism

Inspector General (IG) of Malawi Police Service, Merlyn Yolamu, has warned traditional leaders in the country against conniving with thugs to abduct and kill persons with albinism (PWAs).

She was speaking on Thursday at Kasungu Police Station during her visit to appreciate progress of investigations in the killing of a three-year-old girl with albinism, Talandira Chirwa, on 30th November this year at Mawawa Village, Traditional Authority Chulu in the district.

Eight people connected to Talandira’s brutal murder have been arrested, and amongst them are a village headman, the girl’s stepfather and grandmother.

Yolamu said it is unfortunate that people that are expected to protect children are in the forefront perpetrating injustices.

She said: “It is sad that when a person with albinism is killed, we learn that close relatives were involved. Like in Talandira’s case, a chief, father to the child and other close relatives connived to murder the innocent child. This must stop.

“On one hand, I am happy that most of the suspects have been apprehended and we have recovered some tissues from the chopped hand. But on the other hand, as someone entrusted with the security of every person in the country, I am sad that a life was lost in such manner.”

The police chief has since assured persons with albinism, and the public in general, of their safety, saying the police is on top of their work to ensure that everyone is safe.

Reported by Wanangwa Tembo