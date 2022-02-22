BWB blames Tropical Storm Ana for dirty water

Blantyre Water Board (BWB) says water supplied to customers in Blantyre was dirty and stinky due to organic matter deposits and silt in Mudi Dam brought about by heavy rain.

The board released a statement yesterday after customers complained that dirty and stinky water has been flowing out of their taps for days .

According to the board, heavy rains and floods caused by Tropical Storm Ana have led to the odour and colouration of the water.

The board has since intensified water treatment and has shut down Mudi Treatment Plant until a long term solution is found for the water at Mudi Dam.

“We are also flushing out water in tanks that have been affected to ensure that clear water only is distributed,” the board said in its statement, adding that supply of odourless and clear water was expected to resume within 24 hours.

Despite the smell and the water colour, the board insisted that the water quality has not been compromised in terms of compliance to standards.

Some Blantyre residents have since resorted to drinking bottled water until the problem is rectified.