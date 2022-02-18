Driver kills Malawi Police officer at traffic checkpoint

A speeding vehicle driven by a 28-year-old man hit to death a 26-year-old police officer yesterday at a traffic check at Mpima Forest along Mangochi- Liwonde road.

The officer has been identified as Patricia Chinguwo who was working with Mangochi Police Station.

A police report indicates that the Toyota Sienta registration number MH 8641, red in colour was driven by Saidi Malora of Chindogo village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi District.

At around 3pm yesterday, Mangochi traffic officers were on traffic check at Mpima Forest along Mangochi-Liwonde road and while performing duties, the said vehicle with no passenger was driven at a high speed from the direction of Mangochi heading to Liwonde. The vehicle hit two cones at the traffic checkpoint but didn’t stop.

Twenty minutes after that incident, the officers saw the same vehicle from the direction of Liwonde now heading to Mangochi at a very high speed as it was the first time.

“They alerted each other and ran away from the road and the vehicle hit T/Sgt. Patricia Chinguwo to the nearside dirty Verge and didn’t stop,” reads part of the report.

Following the impact, the officer sustained fractures both legs, arms and severe head injury and she was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem examination conducted revealed that death was due to Haerrmolage shock caused by multiple fractures. Following the incident, Police conducted a manhunt and the driver was arrested at Ndata residential area.

Patricia Chinguwo hailed from Benjamin Village Traditional Authority Kanduku in Mwanza District has died.

The driver hails from Chindogo village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi District.