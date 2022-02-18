Man jailed 21 years for raping his daughter

Principal Resident Magistrate Court in Mzuzu yesterday sentenced a man to 21 year in prison with hard labour for raping and impregnating his 14-year-old daughter.

The court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Chris Nyirongo heard that on December 20, 2020 the victim’s mother discovered that her daughter was pregnant.

After asking the child, she failed to disclose anything to her mother until she brought a letter where she explained that her biological father is responsible for her pregnancy.

Prosecutor Nyirongo added that the victim revealed to her mother that she was sexually abused by her father and he threatened her not to report to anyone.

The matter was reported at Luwinga Police Unit where the child was referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital with a referral for examination, results of which confirmed that the victim indeed pregnant.

Appearing in court, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him, prompting the state to parade four witnesses after which he was found guilty as charged.

In mitigation, the father prayed for leniency, saying he is the first offender and the one who takes care of the family.

In submission, the prosecutor asked the court to give him a stiff punishment to deter other would be offenders.

Passing judgement, Principal Resident Magistrate Peter Kindle concurred with the state’s submission and slapped the convict with 21-year jail term.