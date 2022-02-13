We don’t recognize Nankhumwa cabinet – DPP

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says it does not recognize the shadow cabinet appointed by Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa who is also DPP Vice President for the South and Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central announced the shadow cabinet on Friday.

The cabinet is dominated by DPP Members of Parliament but the party has said it already appointed its spokespersons on specific issues such as economy, legal affairs, agriculture and health.

“The DPP leadership was not consulted in the appointment of the said shadow cabinet and those appointed have no authority whatsoever to speak on behalf of the DPP in the National Assembly,” reads part of the statement signed by DPP Administrative Secretary Francis Mphepo.

According to Mphepo, the DPP believes that a shadow cabinet serves no purpose in the presidential and parliamentary system practiced in Malawi.

The statement comes after United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi also complained that the party was not consulted over the inclusion of UDF Members of Parliament in the 33-member shadow cabinet.

In the DPP, there are divisions as a faction understood to be led by Nankhumwa has been pushing the party to hold a convention to elect a new president to replace former Malawi President Peter Mutharika.