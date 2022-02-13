Bad roads deny people of Hewe access to AIP fertilizer

Hewe road during rainy season in 2020

It has emerged that people of Hewe in Rumphi are yet to access fertiliser and other farm inputs due to bad roads that have been rendered impassable by heavy rains.

A spot check conducted in the area on Sunday established that farmers have been advised to be accessing the inputs at Mwazisi which is at an approximated distance of 30 kilometers.

Other information gathered from the area’s development committee show that the truck that was hired to deliver the inputs in the area failed to pass through some very difficult areas of the Rumphi-Hewe road.

“We’re told that the fertiliser has returned to Bolero, and we have to arrange our own transport to access the commodity in Mwazisi,” said Chilipo Chawinga, a farmer.

The situation has heavily affected the farmers whose sole source of living is farming.

“We’re worried! Next year might be our worst nightmare. Our maize fields are in a very pathetic state. We don’t know what to do,” complained Juliet Munthali, another farmer.

Rumphi-Hewe road is one of the horrible roads in the country. Despite several efforts by the locals, through self-help projects, to maintain it, heavy rains keep on rendering it impassable.

Member of parliament for the area, Yona Adada Wiza Mkandawire was not immediately available for a comment on the matter.