Malawi Health Minister wins K5 million Dubai trip

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has emerged as the winner of a one week trip to Dubai worth K5 million.

Kandodo’s phone number came out as the winning number during the final draw for the Boola Mtambo promotion conducted in Lilongwe last night. The promotion was being run by mobile phone service provider Airtel.

The minister will receive K2 million of the prize money while the other K3 million will be used to pay expenses for the trip. She will also have a chance to choose a person with whom she will travel to Dubai.

After being informed about her win during the draw, Kandodo could not believe her luck and she asked several times if the information was true.

When told it was true and the event was live on television and other platforms she said: “Thank you Lord, thank you Jesus.”

The minister then urged the mobile phone provider to be more involved in initiatives that help communities such as construction of health centres and roads.

Commenting on the draw, Airtel Marketing Director Thokozani Sande said the winner was known through a fair process.

“It was a game of chance, we could not know who was going to win,” she said.

Boola Mtambo Promotion started on October 29 and ended on December 24. Customers entered the competition by buying Airtel PaNet bundle(s) with a total value of K500 over a week using Airtel Money.

When a customer bought PaNet bundle through an Airtel Money agent, the agent also got a chance to win prizes in the promotion.

During the promotion, over 6000 Airtel Customers won prizes totaling K100 million while agents won prizes worth K25 million.

Sande said they are excited that the promotion ended without hitches and the company will continue to organize promotions to engage customers.