Police arrest two suspected robbers in Mangochi

Police in Mangochi have arrested two men suspected of terrorising some areas within the town. The Police have also recovered stolen TVs at Makawa Trading Centre.

According Mangochi Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, the police are still hunting for the suspects’ accomplice who vanished with the red Toyota Passo which they were using during their robbery.

Daudi said that the two suspects have been identified as Harrison Kachingwe, 36 and Alfred Kondwani Palikena, 26.

“According to preliminary investigations, the suspects who are also wanted by Lingadzi Police Station in Lilongwe came to Mangochi on the night of January 27, 2022 using the said motor vehicle and lodged at a certain resthouse within the town,” she explained.

Daudi added that the following afternoon, Kachingwe and Palikena broke into Shira Chirombo’s house in Mgundaphiri Village when the owner was out for business.

They went away with K50,000 cash, 52 LG and 42 inch Samsung plasma TVs and assorted groceries.

Mangochi Police Station swiftly responded to an alert about the crime and successfully arrested the two suspects at different locations the same afternoon with the help of members of the public.

In the meantime, the matter is still under investigations as the police are hunting for the remaining suspect.

The law enforcers are commending members of the community for their support in fighting against crime in the district.

Kachingwe hails from Sanulani Village Traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu while Palikena comes Fromm Kamenya Village Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza.