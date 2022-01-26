Malawi Power outage: Egenco not sure when situation will normalize

Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) says power generation has improved since yesterday as the company has 168 Megawatts available for generation and has been able to send 109 Megawatts for distribution but the company does not know when normal power generation will resume.

EGENCO has released a statement to update customers on power generation after floods damaged Kapichira Power Station and forced the company to shut down other power stations on Monday.

“Out of the 168.28MW available for generation, we were able to dispatch 109.40MW as total power evacuated by the System and Market Operator. It is our expectation that we will continue to add more machines in the system as our engineers continue to work on restoration,” Egenco says in the statement.

The company, however, added that it could not guarantee the exact time when normal operations will resume but assured the nation that it is doing everything possible to restore power as soon as possible.

On Monday, heavy rains induced by Tropical Storm Ana hit the Southern Region, causing floods which have damaged roads and displaced thousands of people.

Egenco shut down Tedzani IV Power Station (19.1MW) due to high water levels and the power station is yet to be back online. At Nkula Power Station, three machines (60MW) are failing to generate power and repair works are being carried out.

At Kapichira Power Station (129.6MW), the floods partly washed away the intake dam structure and cut off the access road to the power station making it difficult for Egenco to send additional teams to assess the damage.

“We are engaging various government agencies to repair the road. We shall update the nation on the extent of the damage,” the company says in its statement.