Malawians asked to support artists

Minister of Civic Education Timothy Mtambo has asked people in the country to support artists considering that they use a lot of resources to come up with their work which entertain, educate and inform the public.

Mtambo made the statement on Sunday at Capital hotel during the launch of Ndilipo Munditume album by Wezzie Kayira Madzi.

Speaking with reporters, Mtambo said that art has power to transform more people and when it comes to gospel music it plays a major role in many areas such as converting people to become better ones.

He added that music has a lot of messages which can build a nation as such the Ministry of Civic Education looks at music as a tool that brings people together as one nation.

“I have been commending artists because they are doing a great job for promoting peace and love. I also went to Black Missionaries show to express my appreciation. I have not attended many launches for gospel music but I vow that from now onwards I will be attending gospel music launches and I am encouraging Malawians to do the same,” he explained.