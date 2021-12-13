Pedestrian dies in five-vehicle crash in Blantyre

A crash involving two minibuses, two trucks and a Toyota Passo at Kudya in Blantyre has left a woman dead and several other people injured.

Blantyre Police Spokesperson, Peter Mchiza, has confirmed.

He said the Scania Truck registration number CA1676 Scania truck was being driven by Mr. Davie Ballion from the direction of Kudya heading to Kamba loaded with bricks.

Upon arrival at Bethel, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding and plowed into a Toyota Hiace Minibus registration number MH 1489 which was in front.

Due to the impact, the minibus rolled forward and hit another minibus registration number SA 3176.

The second minibus also rolled forward and hit from behind a freightliner truck registration number NU 9158 / TO 5468.

The Scania swerved to the offside lane where it hit a female pedestrian Patricia Malunga 22, who comes from Kavunge Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapichi in Thyolo District.

The Scania went further and hit a motor vehicle reg number CZ 7733 Toyota Passo which was coming from the opposite direction.

Miss Patricia Malunga sustained multiple fractures and died on the spot while four passengers from minibuses sustained various degrees of fractures and the other twelve escaped with minor injuries.

Both minibuses got extensively damaged while the Scania had its windscreen shattered, front part damaged and rear tyres burst.

The Toyota Passo had its rear passenger door and glass damaged while the Freightliner registration number NU 9158/ TO 5468 truck had no damage.

Meanwhile, Police in Blantyre are reminding all road users to remember observing road traffic rules and regulations to avoid getting involved in road accidents especially during this festive season.