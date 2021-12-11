Man arrested in Dedza for operating illegal clinic

Police in Dedza have arrested a 74-year-old man for operating an illegal clinic where he was offering injections, providing contraceptives to women and nursing some serious wounds.

The suspect has been identified as Positani Betamo, of Jojomakota Village in Traditional Authority Kachere in the district.

Betamo was arrested on Friday, December 10, 2021 following a tip-off received by police officers that the suspect was operating a clinic without licence.

Dedza Police Deputy Publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda said the assorted drugs and medical equipment worth over a million kwacha have been confiscated.

The suspect who has never attended any medical training or any formal education was offering injections, providing contraceptive methods to women and nursing some serious wounds.

Upon being interviewed as to how he got the knowledge, the suspect revealed that he was practicing on his wife on how to inject people and some of services he has been illegally offering.

Some of the drugs confiscated are Paracetamol, Indocid, Benzyl Penicillin, Iron, Cipro, Multi vitamin, Rifampicin, Salbutamol, just to mention a few. The suspect was also found with various syringes and syrup injectables labelled Malawi Government.

Police in the district have since appealed to people who have been assisted by the suspect before to go to any nearest health facility for medical check-up since the services given by lay person like the suspect can be overdosed and dangerous.

The law enforcers have intensified investigations against illegal operation of medical clinics in order to apprehend all perpetrators.