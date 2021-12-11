Three arrested for stealing drugs at Kamuzu Central Hospital

Police officers in Lilongwe have arrested three workers at Kamuzu Central Hospital for stealing drugs at the hospital.

The suspects are Stephano Mbewe aged 28 and Zide Bondwe aged 41 who work as ground labour as well as Owen Mbandambanda, 31, who is a hospital attendant.

According to a police report, three Police officers went to the hospital yesterday to check the condition of a victim who was involved in a road accident.

While at the hospital, the officers got a tip that some hospital workers were stealing drugs from the pharmacy.

Following the tip, police recovered the stolen drugs and arrested the suspects.

The suspects were handed over to Area 33 Police Unit.

Mbewe comes from Magombo Vilage, Traditional Authority Mchilamwera in Thyolo, Mbandambanda hails from Kundalumbe Village, Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba while Bondwe hails from Zamangwe Village Traditional Authority Kalimanjira in NkhotaKota.