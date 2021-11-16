Chakwera’s presidential security likened to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

...Is he afraid of his people, South Africans ask

…Is Malawi at war? More question Chakwera’s armed-to-the-teeth security detail

President Lazarus Chakwera’s security detail has alarmed people across Africa, with some on social media likening the Malawi leader’s security to that of North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

Chakwera on Sunday travelled to South Africa and he left Malawi using Kamuzu International Airport in the Capital Lilongwe. On arrival at the Airport from Kamuzu Palace, Chakwera’s vehicle was mobbed by more than 10 security officers, including some police and army officers who were carrying guns. He was also hived by plain-clothed bodyguards.

A video of Chakwera’s arrival at the airport was shared on Twitter and people expressed shock over the kind of security being provided to the president.

Some social media users wondered if the Malawi leader is afraid of the people who voted him into power. Others wanted to know if Malawi, one of the peaceful countries in the world, is at war.

In South Africa, Chakwera attended the Intra Africa Trade Fair and he returned home on Monday.

The country’s presidential bodyguards have previously made international headlines.

In May 2019, President Peter Mutharika’s bodyguard was crowned the world’s scariest bodyguard by The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper.

