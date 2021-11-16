Chakwera’s presidential security likened to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

…Is Malawi at war? More question Chakwera’s armed-to-the-teeth security detail

President Lazarus Chakwera’s security detail has alarmed people across Africa, with some on social media likening the Malawi leader’s security to that of North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

Chakwera on Sunday travelled to South Africa and he left Malawi using Kamuzu International Airport in the Capital Lilongwe. On arrival at the Airport from Kamuzu Palace, Chakwera’s vehicle was mobbed by more than 10 security officers, including some police and army officers who were carrying guns. He was also hived by plain-clothed bodyguards.

A video of Chakwera’s arrival at the airport was shared on Twitter and people expressed shock over the kind of security being provided to the president.

Some social media users wondered if the Malawi leader is afraid of the people who voted him into power. Others wanted to know if Malawi, one of the peaceful countries in the world, is at war.

In South Africa, Chakwera attended the Intra Africa Trade Fair and he returned home on Monday.

The country’s presidential bodyguards have previously made international headlines.

In May 2019, President Peter Mutharika’s bodyguard was crowned the world’s scariest bodyguard by The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper.

We gave him only 1 Mercedes-Benz with 1 scooter metropolice — Thuso™ 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ramalokot) November 16, 2021

😂🤣😂🤣🤣 so much drama, does this happen every time he leaves Malawi? — Thembinkosi (@kokosi1) November 16, 2021

Is he afraid of his own people? This is absurd. — Katlego (@Doofy279) November 16, 2021

What kind of nonsense is this — Phaahla 🇿🇦 (@TauYaPhaahla) November 16, 2021

This situation has moved to Kim Jong of North Korea level — George Chinyande (@ChinyandeGeorge) November 15, 2021

There is a ceremony for him leaving? This continent is from tasting liberation and economic freedom, aren’t they even embarrassed? — Khutšo🇿🇦 (@KhutsoRebel) November 16, 2021

Africa who bewitched thou?… pic.twitter.com/KPGVibkkse — Iam A Tishbite (@IamATishbite) November 16, 2021

Africa, is all this necessary in such a peaceful country like #Malawi — Richkov (@DzidzaiRC) November 16, 2021

This guy is not going to win next election — Knowledge (@Knowmwanza) November 16, 2021

Did the really had to hold the car as it moves … what nonsense is this now 🤔 — Tshimuga-Ramafatha🇿🇦 (@professorrach) November 16, 2021

This security is Malawi 🇲🇼at War or they is some sort of state of emergency 🤔 — Phillip Mwanza (@Phillip_Hectors) November 16, 2021

To think of how I celebrated his Election saying Malawians are fortunate. The guy has been a disappointment ever since — Munashe C. Chiyadzwa (@CC78641327) November 16, 2021

Are they pushing the car? 🤣 — 𝐗𝐎𝐋𝐈 ® (@Undlunkulu_Xoli) November 16, 2021

does he do this everytime he leaves Malawi?🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️dude is very dramatic and expensive — mangaliso (@manga_manga) November 16, 2021