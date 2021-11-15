“Do you even remember where your bedroom is?” Malawians confront Chakwera

Malawians took to Twitter where they confronted President Lazarus Chakwera over his never-ending trips.

Chakwera left Malawi yesterday for South Africa to attend the Intra-Africa Trade Fair. Immediately after taking off, Chakwera updated the public with a tweet about his trip.

“I am attending the Intra-Africa Trade Fair which starts tomorrow in Durban, RSA. To facilitate the creation of wealth and raise Malawi’s profile as an investment destination under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is my mission” tweeted the President.

However, Malawians confronted the President over his never-ending foreign and domestic trips having just returned from a nearly 3 week trip that concluded with his COP26 attendance in Glasgow.

“Do you even remember where your bedroom is?” asked one user, @CarolineA_M.

Do you even remember where your bedroom is? https://t.co/lWyX5QEh81 — Skincare lady (@CarolineA_M) November 14, 2021

Others advised the president who has previously nicknamed Tsiku Transport and Velimi Dazi by a columnist because of globetrotting policy to consider sending delegates.

Chakwera returns home today.

Kodi osatumizako Vice president bwanji kwinaku?. Muzingotuluka daily https://t.co/FlyhQBCELn — Helex🌍 (@Patrick_K_Helex) November 14, 2021

Siku transport. Here today there tomorrow https://t.co/4t94GbgTvk — Niggah_Please! (@NameIzzDavid) November 14, 2021

Ma tweets a Mr Chakwera amavetsa pain bwanji. Lero umva ndupita uku mawa uku. Unfollowing him basi. Worst president Malawi has ever had https://t.co/FlyhQBCELn — Helex🌍 (@Patrick_K_Helex) November 14, 2021

Normalize sending a delegate. You won’t develop MW by traveling in private jets &spending tax payers money. How is it that you are the only one going to these countries and they’re not coming to visit you at all? Bilateral relationships are mutual. Time to implement your policies — #thegreatest (@anaid_ela) November 14, 2021