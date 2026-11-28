Two brothers have been arrested in Chikwawa over the alleged killing of their father, Malizani Jaston, who died after being locked inside a house and set on fire using petrol.



The incident occurred on October 8, 2026, at Nchalo in Chikwawa District, where the suspects allegedly trapped their father inside a house before setting it ablaze.



Advertisements Chikwawa Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Chance Mfune confirmed the arrests, saying the brothers allegedly poured petrol into the house and ignited the fire through a window while their father was still inside.



According to Mfune, well-wishers rescued Jaston from the burning house and rushed him to hospital for treatment.



However, he died while receiving medical attention, prompting police investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.



Advertisements Police have since arrested the two sons, who are suspected of taking part in the fatal incident. Their identities have not been disclosed, while the alleged motive behind the attack remains unclear.



The suspects are expected to appear before a court of law to answer charges relating to their father’s death.



Police investigations are continuing to establish what triggered the alleged attack and the individual roles played by each suspect.