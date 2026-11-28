Kasungu Police have recorded a 50 per cent drop in homicide cases during the third quarter of 2026, signalling progress in efforts to combat serious crime in the district.



Kasungu Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Sergeant Miracle Hauli said the station registered seven homicide cases during the period, compared to 14 recorded during the same period last year.



Advertisements However, the decline in homicide cases comes against a backdrop of rising overall crime, with reported cases increasing from 230 last year to 411 this year.



Road accidents also increased from 44 to 48 during the period, while breaking and entering, sexual offences, robbery and general theft were among the offences that registered an increase.



According to Hauli, the figures were disclosed during a Station Executive Committee (SEC) meeting held on November 27, 2026, at the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) offices in Kasungu to review the station’s performance.



Advertisements The station also recorded zero motorcycle theft cases during the quarter, a development attributed to increased registration of motorcycles operating in the district.



Police, working together with the District Commissioner’s office, have also made progress in reducing street vending and removing Kabaza operators from unauthorised ranks.



Explaining the rise in crime, Officer-in-Charge Alexander Brave Moyo said inadequate joint patrols involving Community Policing Forum members had contributed to the situation, as the patrols were not being conducted as frequently as agreed.



Advertisements Moyo also cited transport shortages as a major operational challenge, saying the station needed additional vehicles to effectively meet its policing demands.



To address the situation, the station has introduced several interventions, including joint patrols with Community Policing Forum members, crime prevention meetings with chiefs and their communities, and motivational awards for best-performing Community Policing Forums.



Police are also enforcing closing hours for bars that are not authorised to operate 24 hours. Moyo challenged officers to intensify their efforts ahead of the festive season to ensure that residents celebrate in peace and safety.



Meanwhile, Rural Chairperson James Banda pledged to revive inactive community policing structures to ensure that joint patrols are conducted regularly as part of efforts to prevent crime.