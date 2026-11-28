The arrival of rains has put smallholder farmers in a difficult position, forcing some to choose between planting with whatever resources they have and waiting for subsidised farm inputs under the 2026-2027 Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP).



For farmers who depend on the programme, the uncertainty surrounding the availability of fertiliser and maize seeds is making it difficult to plan their farming activities as the planting season progresses.



Advertisements Some farmers have reportedly resorted to buying whatever seeds they can afford, while others have started planting without waiting for their FISP allocations.



Their concern is that delaying planting in anticipation of subsidised inputs could affect their chances of harvesting enough food next year.



The challenge comes as government introduced changes to this year’s K140 billion programme, including the involvement of farmer organisations in identifying beneficiaries and the promotion of organic Mbeya fertiliser.



Advertisements Under the new arrangement, two farmers are expected to share two bags of fertiliser, comprising one bag of NPK and another of Urea, which they are required to combine with chicken manure, ashes and maize husks to produce Mbeya fertiliser.



However, the arrangement has raised questions about whether farmers can access all the required materials and prepare the mixture within the available farming window.



National Coordinator for Civil Society Agriculture Network, Elizabeth Namaona, has stressed that timing is critical in agricultural production, particularly with concerns over the country’s weather outlook.



Advertisements “Timing is critical in agriculture. With the El Niño outlook, farmers have little room for error, and every week lost between planting windows and input arrival reduces the chance of a good harvest,” she said.



Namaona has also questioned whether the fertiliser-sharing arrangement adequately considers differences in farmers’ land sizes and the nutritional requirements of their crops.



The Ministry of Agriculture is yet to provide a response to the concerns raised about the programme’s implementation.