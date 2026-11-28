Women in Malawi have challenged institutions to appoint more women to top management positions, warning that their absence reflects weak governance and a failure to keep pace with global efforts to promote gender equality.



Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Esther Jolobala made the call on Friday in Blantyre during the inaugural Women in Governance, Risk and Compliance Gala Dinner and Awards organised by StratEdge Limited.



Jolobala said women had long been fighting for meaningful representation in leadership, but many institutions continued to confine them to lower positions despite having women in their workforce.



She said institutions with no women or only one woman in top management were falling behind in the global movement for women’s leadership.



“If your organisation does not have women in top management positions, that means your governance is weak and you are lagging behind,” Jolobala said.



She added that women were no longer willing to remain mere participants in decision-making platforms, demanding recognition, respect and support to take leading roles in government, ministries, departments and private institutions.



“We refuse to be participants. We refuse just to participate in these meetings. We want to take a leading role and we have to be respected. We have to be heard and we have to be supported,” she said.

Jolobala: Women not interested to be mere participants

StratEdge Limited co-founder Kisunge Godfrey Kabwere said the awards were introduced to recognise women working in governance, risk and compliance, fields where their contributions often go unnoticed.



Kabwere said the organisers worked with professional bodies, including the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Institute of Internal Auditors and the ICT Association of Malawi, to nominate deserving women under 25 categories.



He said a committee reviewed the nominations and selected the women who received awards at the ceremony, which he described as a milestone in promoting women’s contribution to national development.



Kabwere said the initiative also sought to promote Malawi 2063 by encouraging women’s representation in both the public and private sectors, while inspiring young girls to pursue careers in governance, risk and compliance.



He said the organisers intended to make the awards an annual event to encourage excellence and provide role models for women and girls.