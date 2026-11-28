Malawi National Women’s Football team head coach Randy Waldrum is taking charge the Scorchers for the first time today when they face Albania in the opening match of the CFA Team China International Women’s Football Tournament.



The match at Yongchuan Sports Centre Stadium will be Waldrum’s first test since taking over as head coach from Lovemore Fazili who is his deputy now, as the Scorchers begin preparations for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.



Waldrum says he will use the tournament to assess his squad, understand the players’ strengths and identify areas that need improvement.

Waldrum: we are ready

“I am using this tournament as an opportunity to evaluate our players, identify where our deficiencies are and also where our strengths are going to be. I am excited about the game with Albania for those reasons” Waldram said.



The American expatriate has studied Albania’s recent performances and expects a competitive encounter against a well-organised side.



“We have watched video footage of some of their recent matches and they look like a very well organised team, as you would expect from a European team. They also look very efficient and clinical offensively,” he said.



After today’s match against Albania, the Scorchers will face Thailand on 1 December and hosts China PR on 4 December.



The four-nation tournament, organised by the Chinese Football Association, provides Malawi with valuable international exposure against teams from different continents as they build towards their historic maiden appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.