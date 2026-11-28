Award-winning Malawian actress Yvonne Scott is set to take her talent beyond Malawi after securing an opportunity to feature in an upcoming Nigerian film.



Scott has been selected by the creative team behind the Nigerian production Ikenga: The Last Festival following her impressive performances in Malawi’s entertainment industry.



Advertisements The development was announced by Dzuwa Brands, the production company behind The Trap Series, in which Scott plays Yankho.



Her breakthrough comes just hours after she won Best Actress at the 2026 Malawi Film Awards, held on November 26 at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.





The award has cemented her growing reputation as one of Malawi’s promising screen talents, while the Nigerian opportunity could open doors to a wider audience and new professional networks.



Advertisements Who is Yvonne Scott?

Scott has built her reputation through her portrayal of Yankho in The Trap Series, a locally produced television drama that has attracted audiences with its compelling storylines and relatable characters.



Her performance has helped establish her as a familiar face in Malawi’s television and film industry, giving her a platform to showcase her acting abilities and connect with audiences.



In August 2026, The Trap Series returned with its second season after a seven-month production break.



Advertisements Director and scriptwriter Ignatious Scot Kaphinde said the production had attracted strong audience interest during its Lilongwe premiere.



Scott has also featured in Chitomero, a Malawian film that brought together several local acting talents and explored the sensitive issue of child betrothal.



The production used storytelling to encourage discussions about harmful traditional practices affecting young people.



From Malawi to Nollywood



Ikenga: The Last Festival is an Igbo cultural drama directed by Darlington Obodo Kelechi and produced by Anita Ngozichukwuka Odiakose.



The film explores traditional beliefs, cultural identity, ancestral customs and the consequences of forbidden spiritual power in a fictional Igbo kingdom.



It features several established Nollywood actors, including Pete Edochie, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Zubby Michael and Regina Daniels.



The film premiered in Nigerian cinemas on August 21, 2026, bringing together prominent actors in a production centred on indigenous Igbo storytelling.