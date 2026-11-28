MultiChoice is taking its new DStv packages to customers across Malawi, with roadshows offering subscribers a chance to understand the changes and buy a full satellite kit at a reduced price.



The company’s Head of Sales, Clive Malimero, says the roadshows are meant to give customers a chance to ask questions and find packages that suit their households.



“These roadshows are about listening. Come ask us anything, come see the new packages, and let us help you find the right fit for your home,” Malimero said.



Customers can buy a full DStv kit for K40,000 during the roadshows, down from K55,000, saving K15,000.



The roadshows started in Lilongwe on Friday, November 27, and continue today before moving to Mzuzu on Monday, November 30.



The campaign follows the November 5 package changes, which saw DStv Access, Family, Compact and Premium replaced by Starter, Select, Sports and Ultimate.



Starter costs K15,000 per month and offers more than 57 channels, while Select costs K25,000 and provides more than 115 channels, including movies, series and children’s programmes.



Sports, priced at K60,000 a month, offers more than 131 channels and every Premier League and UEFA Champions League match, alongside cricket, selected rugby, WWE and UFC.



Ultimate costs K106,000 a month and offers more than 145 channels, including Formula 1, MotoGP, Grand Slam tennis and major golf tournaments.



Customers can get more information through the DStv and GOtv Facebook pages.



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