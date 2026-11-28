Malawi’s fight against money laundering and other financial crimes could face uncertainty as the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) continues operating without a substantive Director General, raising questions about the legality of decisions made under prolonged acting leadership.



The situation could expose some of the authority’s decisions to legal challenges, particularly if individuals or financial institutions affected by its actions question the legal authority of the acting Director General.



Advertisements It also raises concerns about institutional stability at an organisation responsible for analysing suspicious financial transactions, generating intelligence and supporting investigations into financial crimes.



Vincent Chipeta, who took over as acting Director General in April 2026 following the departure of Jean Priminta, is now in his seventh month in the position.



This is beyond the six-month limit for acting appointments provided under Section 6(7) of the Financial Crimes Act, raising questions about the legal status of decisions made under his leadership.



Advertisements The uncertainty comes at a time when Malawi continues to rely on the authority to support efforts against money laundering and other financial crimes, which can undermine the integrity of the country’s financial system if not effectively addressed.



The Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralisation advertised the position of Director General in August, with applications closing on September 2, but a substantive appointment is yet to be announced.



The matter also attracted parliamentary attention when the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) met Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi to question delays in filling leadership positions at the FIA and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).



Advertisements PAC chairperson Felix Njawala expressed concern over prolonged vacancies in institutions that play a critical role in promoting accountability.



“We are concerned that an institution as important as the Anti-Corruption Bureau should go for such a long period without a substantive director general.



“This is an institution that is expected to lead the fight against corruption, and it needs stable leadership to effectively discharge its responsibilities,” he said.



Committee member and Lilongwe Msinja South MP Francis Belekanyama also questioned the continued use of acting appointments, saying government needed clear procedures and timelines for making substantive appointments.



Saidi told the committee that recruitment of the FIA Director General falls under the Treasury, while the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs is responsible for the ACB appointment.



Following the meeting, PAC resolved to summon officials from the Treasury to explain the recruitment delays and provide an update on the appointment of a substantive FIA Director General.



The ACB, which had also operated without a substantive Director General since the departure of Martha Chizuma in 2024, has since received a new leadership appointment.



President Peter Mutharika appointed Christopher Masanje as ACB Director General on November 27, 2026, with Chrispin Khunga named Deputy Director General.



The appointments, which are subject to parliamentary confirmation, leave the FIA leadership vacancy as an outstanding concern among the country’s key accountability institutions.