Malawi’s Scorchers have shown their appetite for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup after fighting back from behind to beat Albania 4-3 in a thrilling international tournament opener in China.



The seven-goal thriller on Saturday, November 28, gave the Scorchers a winning start under new head coach Randy Waldrum and offered a glimpse of the fighting spirit Malawi will need as it prepares for the global showpiece in Brazil.



Advertisements Captain Tabitha Chawinga fired Malawi into the lead just three minutes into the match at Yongchuan Sports Centre Stadium, but Albania quickly responded through Fortesa Berisha, who equalised in the sixth minute before scoring again in the 21st minute to put her side 2-1 ahead.



Malawi went into the break trailing but returned with renewed determination, pushing forward in search of a way back into the contest.



The Scorchers restored parity at 2-2 before completing their comeback to take a 3-2 lead around the 72nd minute, despite missing a penalty during the second half.



Advertisements Albania refused to give up and struck again around the 84th minute to make it 3-3, leaving both teams facing a tense finish.



Malawi, however, had the final say, scoring a late fourth goal to seal a dramatic 4-3 victory and underline their attacking potential in the four-team CFA Team China International Women’s Football Tournament.



The result gives Waldrum an encouraging start as he assesses his squad ahead of the 2027 World Cup, with the Scorchers set to face Thailand on Tuesday, December 1, before concluding their campaign against hosts China PR on Friday, December 4.



Advertisements The tournament provides Malawi with an important opportunity to test its strength against different international opponents, identify weaknesses and build the confidence needed for the challenges ahead.



For the Scorchers, the comeback against Albania is more than just a winning start. It is an early statement of ambition as Malawi continues its preparations for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.