Newly appointed Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Christopher Masanje takes over an ongoing investigation into alleged irregular payments amounting to K36.7 billion at the Greenbelt Authority (GBA).



The investigation centres on contracts for the construction and rehabilitation of four irrigation schemes in Karonga, Nkhata Bay, Mangochi and Chikwawa.



Advertisements Former acting ACB Director General Gabriel Chembezi told Nation Publications Limited that the bureau had seized assets valued at K861 million and recovered K116 million in cash as part of the investigation.



The seized assets include two vehicles valued at K238 million, a hydraulic excavator worth K600 million and another vehicle valued at K23 million. The bureau suspects the assets are proceeds of crime and is preserving them for possible forfeiture.



The investigation follows allegations that some contractors received advance payments without performance bonds, while some payments were allegedly supported by fake work certificates.



Advertisements Eleven people, including former GBA chief executive officer Eric Dudley Chidzungu, were arrested in January over the alleged irregularities and subsequently granted bail.



Chembezi also disclosed to Nation Publications Limited that two former GBA officials, Chisomo Kumbuye and Masautso Kamowa, had entered plea-bargain agreements to repay a combined K107.5 million and testify against other suspects.



The ACB had also applied to consolidate the 11 cases into three files, with one application already heard as the bureau awaited the court’s ruling.



Advertisements The investigation began after the bureau received a complaint on November 10, 2025, adding to previous financial and procurement controversies involving GBA and its subsidiary, Nchalo Greenbelt Limited.



Masanje’s appointment comes as the investigation continues, with attention now on the recovery of suspected proceeds of crime and the prosecution of those implicated in the alleged financial irregularities.