A disagreement between the Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) and the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) over a K2.6 billion legal fee has emerged during a parliamentary inquiry into the recovery of outstanding electricity payments.



The dispute centres on M&M Global Law Consultants, which Egenco says was entitled to a 15 percent commission for recovering money owed by Escom.



Advertisements Egenco chief executive officer Willian Liabunya told the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Corporations and State Enterprises that the engagement followed a joint board meeting between the two institutions held at the Bingu International Convention Centre on February 6 2026.



He said the boards agreed that Escom would continue paying its monthly electricity bill of K10.5 billion while making additional monthly payments of K6 billion towards clearing K32 billion in arrears within six months.



According to Liabunya, the arrangement also allowed Egenco to engage an external debt collector if Escom failed to honour the agreement. He said the decision followed concerns over previous losses after Egenco wrote off K95 billion owed by Escom between 2019 and 2024.



Advertisements However, Escom acting director of finance Lawson Nakoma gave a different account, saying the corporation was already paying its outstanding debt before receiving a demand letter from M&M Global Law Consultants in October 2026.



Nakoma said Escom received a demand for K20.8 billion but disputed the claim, maintaining that it had already been making payments under an instalment arrangement agreed upon when the debt stood at K29 billion in January 2026.



He further told the committee that the lawyers’ demand did not trigger Escom’s payments and that the corporation had since cleared its outstanding debt to Egenco.



Advertisements The inquiry faced another setback when Liabunya disclosed that he, company secretary Videlia Mluwira and director of finance Joshua Chapomba had been suspended from their positions and barred from accessing company records and premises.



He said the restrictions also prevented them from communicating with employees still in office, making it difficult to provide the additional documents requested by the committee.



Committee chairperson Sylvester Ayuba James criticised the delegation for initially presenting itself as authorised to represent Egenco before later indicating that it could not access the necessary records or make a substantive presentation.



The committee resolved to report the matter to the Speaker of the National Assembly for guidance and adjourned without proceeding with the planned inquiry.